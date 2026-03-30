Iranian Bushehr NPP continues to operate - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bushehr Province, located in southern Iran, continues to operate, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the military airstrikes carried out by the U.S. and Israel against Iran are extremely dangerous. The responsibility of the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency in this matter is very clear.

Unit 1 of Bushehr NPP began operating in 2011. In 2013, the operation of the unit was handed over by Rosatom to the Iranian company. Since 2013, the unit has produced a maximum of 1,000 megawatts of electricity. Over the past 10 years, electricity production at Bushehr NPP has exceeded 65 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Electricity production at the Bushehr NPP from 2013 to March 20, 2025, amounted to 72.4 million kWh.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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