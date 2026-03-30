NATO confirms interception of Iranian missile targeting Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. NATO again successfully intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile heading to Türkiye, NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"On Monday 30 March, NATO again successfully intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile heading to Türkiye. NATO is prepared for such threats and will always do what is necessary to defend all Allies," she wrote.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defence of Türkiye announced that a ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace had been successfully neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.