EDB highlights Tajikistan’s role in regional power sector integration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 30. The development of Central Asia’s electricity sector has established the important role of upstream countries such as Tajikistan in regional energy cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to the information, the region’s power system covers southern Kazakhstan, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, with coordinated management ensuring efficient use of water and energy resources across the region.

The Bank notes that, upstream countries, including Tajikistan, manage water resources in summer to supply hydropower to downstream states, while receiving electricity and fuel during winter periods.

The report emphasizes that this approach highlights the benefits of coordinated regional management and can support the development of balanced and cooperative energy systems in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, in Tajikistan, hydropower and regional energy cooperation are actively developing, with the country managing water resources in summer to supply electricity to downstream states and participating in coordinated electricity and fuel exchanges during winter.