Kazakhstan unveils new gas power plants across regions in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 30. Kazakhstan has announced new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) projects across regions in 2026, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The plan encompasses the initiation of CCGT facilities in Kyzylorda (240 MW) and Turkestan (1,000 MW), an increase in capacity in Atyrau and Tekeli, along with the upgrading of Almaty’s CHP-2 and CHP-3, resulting in a total CCGT capacity surpassing 1,100 MW.

The ministry noted that particular focus is placed on the Almaty energy hub, where the project has entered a decisive phase. Piling works at the Almaty CHP-2 site are nearing completion, with final activities underway at auxiliary facilities, including foundations for autotransformers.

Construction efforts are currently concentrated on the main power unit, including the assembly of the structural framework and foundation works.

According to the statement, significant progress has been achieved under the first commissioning phase, with all key equipment delivered and installed. Hydraulic tests of four hot water boilers and three steam boilers have been successfully completed. The launch of this stage is scheduled immediately after the end of the heating season.

At the same time, under the second phase of the project (CCGT unit), the gas turbine and generator have already been installed on the foundation. Installation of steel structures, a heat recovery steam generator, and bypass stacks is ongoing, with commissioning of this stage expected in September 2026.

The project is expected to ensure reliable energy supply for the region while significantly reducing environmental impact in Almaty.

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