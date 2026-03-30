Russia’s ministry announces growing trade connections with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Photo: Russia's Ministry of Transport
Russia and Uzbekistan continued to deepen economic ties in 2025, with bilateral trade posting solid growth and both sides expanding key export categories.
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