Turkmenistan, EU discuss cooperation on environment and water management

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 30. Turkmenistan and the European Union have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable natural resource management, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Brussels, Sapar Palvanov, and Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment (DG ENV), Patrick Child.

The sides outlined that the elevation of EU-Central Asia relations to a strategic level creates favorable conditions for intensifying bilateral engagement. Palvanov noted that developing relations with the EU remains a key priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, including in the environmental sector.

Particular attention during the talks was given to water resources, which are increasingly seen as a key factor for sustainable development in Central Asia. The sides noted that regional economies, especially in agriculture, largely depend on water availability, while growing pressure on water systems requires the introduction of modern technologies and expanded exchange of international best practices.

The ambassador also highlighted Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish a Regional Climate Technology Center for Central Asia, which could serve as a platform for environmental monitoring, research, risk assessment, and data exchange with international partners, including the EU.

The parties also discussed the need to further institutionalize cooperation, including through the development of structured mechanisms such as framework agreements or roadmaps to advance practical interaction.

For his part, Child welcomed Turkmenistan’s interest in strengthening cooperation on environmental issues, particularly in water resilience, noting that the European Commission is actively advancing related initiatives within its agenda.

Earlier, on March 27, Turkmenistan hosted a business forum focused on expanding cooperation with the European Union in trade, investment, transport connectivity, and sustainable development. The event brought together representatives of the government of Turkmenistan, the European Union, international organizations, diplomatic missions, and the business community.

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