Israel strikes Iranian military industry facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes throughout the day on Iran’s military industry facilities in the Tehran area, the Israel Defense Forces press service said, Trend reports.

According to the statement, more than 150 fighter jets were involved in the operation, delivering over 120 munitions. The targets included facilities engaged in the research, development, and production of weapons.

Strikes also hit sites where, according to Israeli military claims, ballistic missiles are produced and stored.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (U.S.) and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.