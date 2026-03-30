Kyrgyzstan notes decrease in cross-border transfers to Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 30. Outflows of remittances from Kyrgyzstan to Russia totaled $16.0 million in January 2026, approximately 17% lower than in January 2025 ($19.2 million).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Bank indicates that the total remittances to Russia reached $329.1 million throughout 2025, peaking in August ($44.2 million) and hitting lows in November ($17.2 million) and December ($18.8 million).

The average monthly outflow was around $27 million, with steady growth from spring through late summer, followed by a decline in winter.

The data indicates that remittance outflows to Russia remain substantial, representing a significant share of Kyrgyzstan’s overall cross-border transfers, although January 2026 saw seasonal weakening.

Overall, despite the January decline, long-term trends remain stable, and the structure of outflows demonstrates predictability and resilience.