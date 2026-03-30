Georgia’s trade turnover hits $3.5B in early 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Georgia’s external merchandise trade turnover amounted to $3.5 billion in the period from January through February 2026, marking a 6.9% decrease year-on-year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office shows that exports increased by 22.9% to $1.03 billion, while imports declined by 15.4% to $2.5 billion.

Consequently, the country’s trade deficit stood at $1.5 billion, accounting for 41.5% of total trade turnover.

In January 2026, exports totaled $480.4 million, up 19% month-on-month, while imports reached $1.2 billion, down 32.6%. In February, exports rose to $546.3 million (up 26.6% month-on-month), while imports increased to $1.3 billion (up 8.4%).