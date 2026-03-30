Iran's inflation surpasses 70%, Statistical Center says
Iran's point-to-point inflation saw a significant increase during the 12th month of the current Iranian year. Families experienced a notable rise in the cost of various goods and services. Inflation was higher in rural areas compared to urban regions.
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