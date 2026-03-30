Azerbaijan's natural gas production surges in early 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijan extracted 8.187 bcm of natural gas in the period from January through February 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee indicates that production volume increased by 182 million cubic meters, or 2.3%, compared to the same period last year.

Natural gas production stood at 8.006 billion cubic meters from January through February last year.

Over the reporting period, 6.497 billion cubic meters of marketable natural gas were produced, which is 187 million cubic meters, or 3%, more than the same period last year.

Last year, 6.310 billion cubic meters of marketable natural gas were produced in the period from January through February.

Overall, total production in the extractive industry amounted to 5.2 billion manat ($3.06 billion), an increase of 0.3% compared to the corresponding period last year.