Iran's IRGC confirms death of Rear Admiral Tangsiri

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has confirmed the death of Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the statement of the IRGC says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Tangsiri, a valiant defender of Iran's islands and coasts, faced grave injuries and ultimately lost his life due to the relentless airstrikes carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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