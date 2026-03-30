Iran denies holding direct talks with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Iran hasn't held any direct talks with the U.S. so far, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, so far, some requests have been received from mediators regarding holding talks with the U.S.

Baghaei noted that it's not clear to Iran what level of importance the U.S. attaches to diplomacy. Iran's position towards the party that is constantly changing its position is completely clear.

"It's important for the countries of the region to attach importance to ending the war. However, Iran wasn't the party that started the war," he added.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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