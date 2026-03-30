Azerbaijan unveils new details on evacuation efforts from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From February 28 at 8:00 (GMT+4) until March 30 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 3,094 people representing various countries have been evacuated from Iran.

Among those evacuated were 728 citizens from China, 536 from Azerbaijan, 354 from Russia, 198 from Bangladesh, 187 from Tajikistan, 196 from India, and 148 from Pakistan. Additional groups comprised 80 citizens from Oman, 68 from Indonesia, 57 from Iran, 44 from Italy, 30 from Algeria, 26 from Spain, 25 from Canada, 24 from Germany, 19 each from France and Georgia, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Japan, 16 from Uzbekistan, 14 each from Poland and Switzerland, 13 each from Nigeria and Kazakhstan, 12 each from Hungary and Bahrain, and 11 each from Mexico, the United States, and Belarus.

Additional evacuees included 10 citizens, each from the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, were evacuated, along with 9 from Brazil, 8 from Sudan, and 7 from Venezuela. Smaller groups included 6 citizens each from Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, 5 citizens each from Türkiye, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, Vietnam, Finland, and Kyrgyzstan were evacuated. Groups of 4 included citizens from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands, while 3 citizens each were evacuated from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway. Another 2 citizens each were evacuated from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, and Slovenia.

Additionally, single evacuees from a variety of countries also crossed from Iran into Azerbaijan, including citizens from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and Dominica, as part of the broader evacuation effort.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel