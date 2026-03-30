Türkiye announces neutralization of ballistic munition in its airspace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace has been neutralized, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

The ministry said the ballistic munition was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"A ballistic munition, determined to have been launched from Iran and to have entered Turkish airspace, has been neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace, and all developments in the region are being closely monitored with priority given to our national security," the ministry said.