Baku Initiative Group expresses support for UN resolution on transatlantic slave trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has issued a statement regarding the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on March 25, 2026, declaring the transatlantic slave trade the “gravest crime against humanity,” Trend reports.

Trend presents the statement:

“The Baku Initiative Group fully supports the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, which declares the transatlantic slave trade the ‘gravest crime against humanity.’

Considering support for the struggle of peoples who suffered under colonialism for freedom as one of its main missions, the Baku Initiative Group regards this resolution as an important step toward eliminating centuries-long colonial discrimination and historical injustice against people of African descent.

The transatlantic slave trade, as the most brutal manifestation of the colonial system, forcibly enslaved millions of people and deprived entire nations of economic, cultural, and social development. The consequences of this heavy legacy continue to this day.

The Baku Initiative Group views the issue of reparations not only as financial compensation but as an integral part of a broader concept of justice. The organization has repeatedly raised issues such as official apologies, the return of cultural heritage looted during the colonial period, the establishment of educational and trust funds, and the creation of international mechanisms to ensure that such crimes are never repeated.

The organization has consistently highlighted the injustices faced by people of African descent on international platforms. In this regard, it actively participated in the 35th session of the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent and the 4th session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, held at UN Headquarters in December 2024 and April 2025, respectively. At these sessions, the Baku Initiative Group once again raised the issues of eliminating neocolonialism and protecting the rights of people of African descent in territories subjected to colonialism.

Furthermore, numerous reports have been published on people of African descent still living under colonial rule, and a report on these activities was submitted to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The reference to the Baku Initiative Group in the UN Secretary-General’s report confirms that the organization is recognized as a trusted international partner and serves as an important platform for conveying the voices of peoples subjected to colonialism to the global community.

The Baku Initiative Group calls on UN member states to take practical steps to implement the provisions of this resolution, to deepen dialogue on reparations, and to undertake concrete commitments toward achieving historical justice.”