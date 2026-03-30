Uzbekistan reveals improved liquidity ratios in banking sector
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s banking sector is on the path to greatness, showcasing a remarkable boost in stability as liquidity indicators soar far above the regulatory requirements.
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