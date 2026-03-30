Turkmenistan, GIZ revise Trans-Caspian corridor deal

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 30. Turkmenistan and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed a protocol amending their memorandum of understanding to further develop the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The document was signed by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Nazar Agakhanov and GIZ Country Coordinator in Turkmenistan Joachim Fritz.

The protocol envisages further implementation of the program to develop the potential of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor in the country.

The initiative builds on a broader framework launched during the International Investor Forum on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and related infrastructure held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in November 2025. At the event, the European Union, Germany, and France signed a trilateral agreement to launch the TCTC capacity development program.

The program is aimed at enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness of the corridor as a key route linking Central Asia with Europe, contributing to regional economic growth.

Implementation of the initiative in Central Asia, with financial support from the EU, Germany, and France, will be carried out by GIZ and Expertise France from 2026 to 2029.

For reference, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), known in its native tongue as Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, is a German development agency that implements projects on behalf of the German government, focusing on sustainable economic development, energy, governance, and climate policy across more than 130 countries.

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and GIZ has developed over the past decade and covers areas such as trade facilitation, vocational education, legal and economic reforms, as well as more recent initiatives in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate policy. In recent years, cooperation has intensified through joint projects and agreements with key ministries, particularly in the energy and green transition sectors.

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