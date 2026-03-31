Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education announces tender for machinery and equipment
The Department of Capital Construction and Supply under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan has announced a tender for the purchase of machinery and equipment.
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