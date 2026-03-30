Azerbaijan's State Migration Service launches tender for PaloAlto-PA-3220 licensing extension
Azerbaijan's State Migration Service is holding a tender for extending support licenses for PaloAlto-PA-3220 equipment to boost infrastructure security. Proposals are due by April 17, 2026, with the tender packages opened immediately afterward.
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