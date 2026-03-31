Petrochemicals drive down external quotations value in Turkmen exchange
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The total value of external quotations in the March 27 trading session on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan decreased compared to the previous session, driven mainly by lower indicators in petrochemicals and light industry, while agriculture showed a sharp increase.
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