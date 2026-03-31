Tajikistan unveils crop planting plans for its Matcha district
Photo: World Economic Forum
The expansion of spring sowing reflects efforts to boost agricultural output, support rural employment, and strengthen Tajikistan’s domestic food supply base.
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