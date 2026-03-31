Kyrgyzstan, Belarus discuss expanding bilateral cooperation across key sectors

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 31. Kyrgyzstan and Belarus have discussed expanding further cooperation across a wide range of areas, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Erlist Akunbekov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan, Sergey Molunov.

During the talks, the parties discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, industrial collaboration, and interaction in agriculture, transport, and logistics.

They also reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening friendly and partnership relations between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the reciprocal official visit of the Prime Minister of Belarus, Alexander Turchin, to Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for June 4–5, 2026.

The visit is expected to include official meetings and events, as well as a Kyrgyz–Belarusian business forum.

At the same time, the sides stressed the need to intensify efforts within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, with its next meeting proposed for the second half of 2026 in Minsk.

The Kyrgyz side expressed its readiness to continue close and coordinated work with Belarus to deepen bilateral engagement and deliver concrete results.