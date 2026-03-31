Turkish Ministry of National Defense commemorates March 31 genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has released a publication regarding March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis on its X page, Trend reports.

"In those sad days, which went down in history as a black mark, thousands of innocent Azerbaijani Turks were mercilessly murdered by Armenian armed groups. We haven't forgotten, won't forget, and won't let anyone forget the genocide committed against our brotherhood. We commemorate our martyrs with mercy, gratitude, and respect," the publication said.