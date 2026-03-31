Tajikistan commissions new brick production facility in Matcha district
Photo: Press Service of the President of Tajikistan
The new brick production facility is expected to increase domestic construction material supply, create jobs, and contribute to Tajikistan’s industrial growth and infrastructure development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy