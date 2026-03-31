Uzbekistan, Ukraine increase trade turnover in early 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 31. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Ukraine totaled $35.4 million in January 2026, marking an increase of 14.2% compared to $31 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee show that the figure nearly doubled compared to January 2024, when bilateral trade amounted to $18.1 million, reflecting a 95.6% increase and indicating steady growth in trade relations between the two countries.

Ukraine continued to be a significant trading partner for Uzbekistan, positioned within the top 20 counterparts based on trade volume.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, increasing by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, compared to the corresponding period of 2025.