Kazakhstan to develop EXPO site into new technology cluster

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Kazakhstan is developing infrastructure for training operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of the transformation of the EXPO territory into a new-generation technology cluster, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev during a government meeting on March 31, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to Madiyev, the Exponential Cluster is being created as an integrated innovation ecosystem where science, technological startups, and industry operate within a unified platform. The cluster will encompass specialized hubs in robotics, drone technology, game development, cybersecurity, medical technologies, agricultural technologies, Industry 4.0, and cybersport.

"At the Robotics Center, a humanoid robotics laboratory has been launched, featuring teleoperation technologies and integration with the Alem LLM language model for interaction with users," he said.

Madiyev pointed out that the complete rollout of all centers is on the horizon for later this year.

In the long term, the Exponential Cluster is expected to support the annual launch of up to 500 startups, including more than 100 hardware projects, positioning it as a key hub for innovation development.

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