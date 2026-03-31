Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss expansion of transport infrastructure and cargo flows

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed increasing cargo flows through Georgian ports and expanding cooperation in transport infrastructure development, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, who was on an official visit to Tbilisi on March 30.

The discussions focused on major infrastructure projects, including the modernization of railways, the East-West highway, the deep-water port of Anaklia, and the new Tbilisi airport.

The Georgian side welcomed active partnership with Turkmenistan in logistics and transport, expressing support for the development of uninterrupted cargo and passenger connectivity between the two countries.

The Georgian side further emphasized the importance of developing safe, reliable, and competitive transport routes and expressed readiness to continue cooperation with Turkmenistan in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chairman Atagulyev had met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi. In their discussions, the two sides explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, energy, and cultural and humanitarian fields, while also reviewing the current status and future trajectory of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation in February 2026. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.