Azerbaijan approves strategic partnership agreement for educational infrastructure restoration with Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The "Agreement on strategic partnership between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education of Syria, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on the restoration of educational infrastructure in Syria" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the mentioned agreement was signed in Rabat on February 17, 2026.

After the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry must notify the government of Syria and ICESCO that the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement have been completed.