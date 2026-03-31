EBRD boosts stake in Lithuanian renewable energy developer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased its equity stake in Green Genius, the Lithuanian renewable energy developer and independent power producer, through a €50 million follow-on investment, Trend reports via the Bank.

EBRD first became a shareholder in Green Genius in 2024 with an initial €100 million investment. With the latest transaction, the Bank’s total commitment now reaches €150 million.

Proceeds from the initial funding have already been deployed, enabling Green Genius to advance its 1.9 GW development pipeline across Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. The new capital will support the company’s growth strategy, including the expansion of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Baltic states and Poland, and the acceleration of new renewable energy projects in the EBRD’s investee economies.

These initiatives aim to integrate intermittent solar and wind generation, strengthen regional grid resilience, and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, contributing to a more robust and self-sufficient energy system.

Green Genius, a subsidiary of Modus Group, is incorporated in the Netherlands and headquartered in Lithuania. The company has developed 933 MW of renewable assets to date, including solar, onshore wind, biomethane, and battery storage, with 298 MW remaining in its portfolio.

The EBRD is a major institutional investor in Lithuania and the broader Baltic region, with total investments to date of €1.3 billion in Latvia, €2.1 billion in Lithuania, and €16.7 billion in Poland. Its activities focus on renewable energy, capital markets development, and innovation-driven sectors, supporting the region’s transition to a greener and more resilient economy.