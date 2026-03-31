Azerbaijan's Academy of Public Administration offers Kazakh officials internships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan will organize training and internship programs for a group of civil servants of Kazakhstan and postgraduates of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan from March 31 through April 10, 2026, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training and internship program titled "Innovative Technologies in Public Administration," Rector of the Azerbaijani Academy of Public Administration, Academician Urkhan Alakbarov, emphasized that the innovative public administration model implemented by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev plays an important role in the sustainable development of the country.

Alakbarov pointed out that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, consistent and systematic reforms are being implemented in Azerbaijan in the direction of applying modern technologies in public administration, large-scale digitalization, development of human capital, strengthening the ecological approach, and forming an innovation-based economic model. The rector noted that as a result of this policy, Azerbaijan has become one of the countries in the region that successfully implements an innovative development model, widely uses modern management technologies, and effectively applies new approaches in public administration.

He also pointed out that the experience gained by Azerbaijan in the field of public administration is of international interest, and such training programs serve to expand the exchange of experience between the countries.

Alakbarov highlighted that there is deep cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Academies of Public Administration and that joint events are constantly being held in the fields of public administration, education, and science. At the same time, he emphasized that this program will make a significant contribution to the further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of public administration, strengthening the exchange of experience, and implementing future joint projects.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Alim Bayel, welcoming the participants of the event, noted that bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are developing successfully in all areas. He noted that cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of politics, economics, humanitarian affairs, education, and public administration is dynamically expanding.

The ambassador underscored that the exchange of experience in the field of public administration, joint training programs, and academic cooperation play an important role in the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. According to him, this program, implemented between the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Academies of Public Administration, serves the professional development of civil servants, the improvement of modern management skills, and the further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

In his speech, the ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed on the political and economic reforms implemented by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that, at the initiative of President Tokayev, large-scale reforms are being implemented in Kazakhstan to modernize public administration, diversify the economy, develop digital technologies, and improve social welfare. These reforms are aimed at further strengthening the role of Kazakhstan at the regional and international levels and ensuring the sustainable development of the country. The Ambassador also emphasized that the strategic partnership and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been successfully developed by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, the graduate civil servants from Kazakhstan expressed their special interest in coming to Baku and their confidence that such programs will be sustainable.

Within the framework of the training program, lectures and presentations will be organized for participants on topics such as digital transformation in public administration, digitalization in legislative activities, gender equality policy, tourism policy, environmental management, human rights, state sovereignty, and international relations. Also, within the framework of the program, the participants will visit the Azerbaijani Parliament, ASAN Innovation Center, Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Center for Analysis of International Relations, State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Issues, and other state institutions.

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