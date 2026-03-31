Air Astana suppliers gain access to EBRD’s reverse factoring mechanism

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Suppliers of Air Astana will become the first in Kazakhstan to gain access to a reverse factoring mechanism supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports via the company.

This will be implemented as part of a supply chain financing program carried out by the EBRD in cooperation with Bank CenterCredit.

The program is expected to primarily support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) supplying goods and services to Air Astana, including office supplies, catering, and technical maintenance.

It will allow suppliers to receive early payment on invoices at a discount, helping to improve their cash flow and reduce reliance on traditional working capital financing instruments.

Last year, the airline launched its own tender portal aimed at increasing transparency in the procurement of goods and services.

Since 2023, Air Astana has also been holding an annual ESG awards program for suppliers demonstrating the best performance in environmental, social, and governance practices.