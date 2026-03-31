Iran rebuffs war's impact on its electricity production and export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The war hasn't seriously affected Iran's electricity production, supply, and exports over the past month, Chairman of the Federation of Iranian Energy Export Industries, Hamid Reza Salehi, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, any attack on a power plant during the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran actually means an attack on the wealth of citizens.

Salehi said that electricity consumption in Iran is currently very low. Therefore, it's a period when repairs are carried out at power plants, and if necessary, since electricity consumption isn't high, it's possible to immediately activate the suspended plants.

The confederation official said that currently, Iran's electricity export to Iraq is being carried out, and there are no problems. It's just that electricity export is suspended because electricity consumption in the country peaks in the summer.

In general, the electricity production potential in Iran is around 95,000 megawatts. Iran is working to increase its electricity generation potential to 100,000 megawatts.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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