Kazakhstan aims to boost use of domestic technologies in geological exploration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed authorities to intensify efforts to introduce domestic technologies in geological exploration, Trend reports via the government.

The directive was issued during a government meeting, where Bektenov emphasized the need to reduce reliance on foreign solutions in the sector.

“Active work must be carried out in this direction, including allocating more funding for domestic technologies,” he said.

According to Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of KazMunayGas, geological exploration in Kazakhstan currently relies largely on foreign technologies. At the same time, modern solutions are gradually being introduced in the industry.

Specifically, non-detonative seismic exploration techniques are currently in use. At the Karazhanbas field, these innovations have enhanced operational efficiency by 50 percent.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is also developing its domestic scientific and technological base. In cooperation with research universities, a project is underway to develop a sulfur-based polymer designed to protect fertilizers. The introduction of this technology is expected to reduce nitrogen losses and improve its efficiency of use.

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