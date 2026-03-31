Azerbaijan expands list of documents required for obtaining permit on passenger and freight transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The list of documents required for obtaining a permit for passenger and freight transportation by road has been expanded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the law on amendment to the law "On motor transport" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, in order to obtain a permit for domestic on-demand transportation, a legal entity or individual entrepreneur will submit the following documents (by scanning) and information electronically to the body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority:

information on the results of a medical examination conducted to determine the driver's state of drug intoxication, consumption of narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances;

documents on the possibility of organizing a pre-trip inspection of the technical condition of motor vehicles, pre-trip medical examination of drivers, or contracts with a technical station and medical station on the use of relevant services;

documents confirming the special training of drivers performing transportation by public motor transport;

also in relation to non-regular passenger transportation:

- personal accident insurance of passengers transported by motor vehicles;

- relevant compulsory insurance confirming the civil liability of vehicle owners, as well as compulsory insurance of vehicle drivers against loss of professional working capacity as a result of accidents and occupational diseases;

- documents confirming the admission of drivers to taxi cars, as well as non-regular passenger transportation.