Kazakh ambassador highlights dynamic comprehensive co-op development with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is developing dynamically in all areas, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Alim Bayel told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the internship program "Innovative Technologies in Public Administration: The Experience of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

"The global situation today is very complex, as you can see. Therefore, the Turkic fraternal countries need to keep and work together, strengthening their unity. I'm deeply convinced that the coming period will be filled with great challenges but also great opportunities. During this period, the countries where the people and the government are united, where they present a united front, will survive. In this sense, the state apparatus and civil servants play a very important role," said Bayel.

According to the ambassador, the civil service must be effective and modern.

"Therefore, such programs play a significant role, and we are very grateful to the Azerbaijani side for organizing this training," the diplomat concluded.

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