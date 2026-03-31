Turkmenistan eyes investment in logistics infrastructure near Georgian ports

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Turkmenistan has expressed interest in developing and investing in warehouse and logistics infrastructure near existing Georgian ports, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, who was on an official visit to Tbilisi on March 30.

To this end, a Turkmen delegation is set to pay a visit to Georgian ports to take stock of the relevant infrastructure and explore potential avenues for future collaboration and investment.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Deputy Ministers of Economy and Sustainable Development, Genadi Arveladze and Tamar Ioseliani; Lasha Abashidze, Director General of Georgian Railways; and Konstantin Sabiashvili, Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chairman Atagulyev had met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi. In their discussions, the two sides explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, energy, and cultural and humanitarian fields, while also reviewing the current status and future trajectory of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation in February 2026. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.

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