American MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down in skies over Isfahan - IRGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. An American long-range MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by Iranian air defense forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to information, the drone was shot down in the skies over the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran.

The US drone was reportedly shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' newly developed air defense system, which is under the control of the country's Integrated Air Defense System.