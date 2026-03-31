Turkmen exchange external quotations decline amid mixed sector dynamics

Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan decreased compared to the previous session, driven by declines in petrochemicals, light industry, and agriculture, while mechanical engineering remained unchanged and no quotations were registered for construction materials.

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