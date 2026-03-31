Azerbaijan reveals total tally of evacuees from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From February 28 at 8:00 (GMT+4) until March 31 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 3,146 people representing various countries have been evacuated from Iran.

Those evacuated include 728 citizens from China, 551 from Azerbaijan, 351 from Russia, 198 from Bangladesh, 187 from Tajikistan, and 148 from Pakistan. Additional groups comprised 84 citizens from Oman, 68 from Indonesia, 61 from Iran, 44 from Italy, 55 from Algeria, 26 from Spain, 25 from Canada, 24 from Germany, 19 each from France and Georgia, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Japan, 16 each from Uzbekistan and Bahrain, 14 each from Poland and Switzerland, 13 each from Nigeria and Kazakhstan, 12 from Hungary, and 11 each from Mexico, the U.S., and Belarus.

Additional evacuees were 10 residents each from the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, alongside nine from Brazil, eight from Sudan, and seven from Venezuela. Smaller groups comprised six persons each from Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates.

Also, five citizens each from Türkiye, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, Vietnam, Finland, and Kyrgyzstan were evacuated. Groups of four included citizens from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands, while three citizens each were evacuated from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway. Another two citizens each were evacuated from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, and Slovenia.

Moreover, individual evacuees hailing from diverse nations traversed from Iran into Azerbaijan, encompassing nationals from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and Dominica, contributing to the comprehensive evacuation initiative.

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