Kyrgyzstan unveils long-term SME development strategy to 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Trade is working out a program for the support and development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) until 2030, Akim Nasirov, a leading specialist at the ministry's entrepreneurship development division of the business environment policy department, said during the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Asian SME Monitoring 2025 (ASM 2025) report in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, amid growing global uncertainty and rapidly evolving challenges, SMEs, the backbone of economies, are facing new challenges that require joint and coordinated action.

In Kyrgyzstan, SMEs account for more than 80 percent of employment and over 40 percent of the country's GDP," he said.

According to him, their stability and growth are key to inclusive and sustainable economic development.

