Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin gains foothold in price
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 1.18 billion rials ($1,996) on November 12, up from 1.15 billion rials ($1,950) a day earlier. The older version traded at 1.12 billion rials ($1,892). Smaller coins and one gram of 18-carat gold were valued at 352 million rials ($597) and 113 million rials ($191), respectively.
