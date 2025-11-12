Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin gains foothold in price

Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 1.18 billion rials ($1,996) on November 12, up from 1.15 billion rials ($1,950) a day earlier. The older version traded at 1.12 billion rials ($1,892). Smaller coins and one gram of 18-carat gold were valued at 352 million rials ($597) and 113 million rials ($191), respectively.

