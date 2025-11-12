U.S. advisors to Congress arrive in Lithuania for crucial strategic discussions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On November 10, Lithuania’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vidmantas Verbickas, held a meeting with a delegation of advisors representing members of the U.S. Congress, including both the Senate and the House of Representatives, during their visit to Lithuania, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the security situation in Lithuania and the wider region, including intensifying hybrid threats, as well as ongoing cooperation between Lithuania and the United States in the areas of defense, economy, and energy.

Vice Minister Verbickas expressed gratitude to the U.S. Congress for its consistent and strong support for the security of the Baltic States. He highlighted the importance of the U.S. troop presence in Lithuania and American assistance in protecting critical infrastructure. The discussion underscored the strategic partnership between Lithuania and the United States in pursuing shared goals, strengthening regional deterrence and defense, enhancing resilience against hybrid threats, and promoting energy independence.

“The strong transatlantic bond remains one of the key priorities of our political agenda. Lithuania is not only a recipient of security but also a leading NATO ally, steadily increasing its investments in defense, capabilities, and military infrastructure. We are grateful to the United States for the deployment of its forces in Lithuania and for its attention and support to the security of the Baltic States. The presence of U.S. troops in our country is an irreplaceable element of deterrence and defense, demonstrating that the transatlantic link remains strong and vital for the NATO Alliance,” said the Vice Minister.

The delegation of U.S. Congressional advisors is visiting Lithuania from November 9 to 11. During the visit, they are learning about the security environment in Lithuania and the Baltic Sea region, as well as political developments and opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation. Such visits are organized twice a year to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen the strategic dialogue.

During their stay, the U.S. delegation also met with advisors to the President of Lithuania, members of the Seimas (Parliament) Foreign Affairs and National Security and Defense Committees, representatives of the Ministry of National Defense and the National Crisis Management Center, and members of the Parliamentary Group for Interparliamentary Relations with the United States. The delegation also visited U.S. troops stationed at the Pabradė training area, where they viewed ongoing military infrastructure development.