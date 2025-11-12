Azerbaijan's parliamentary committees convene to weigh up state budget for 2026

Photo: Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. A joint session of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committees on youth and sports, public associations and religious organizations, and culture is being held to discuss the draft law on Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget, Trend reports.

The 2026 state budget forecasts revenues of 38.6 billion manat ($22.7 billion) and expenditures of 41.7 billion manat ($24.5 billion), including 37.8 billion manat ($22.3 billion) in centralized revenues and 758 million manat ($445 million) in local revenues.

Centralized expenditures are projected at 40.9 billion manat ($24.0 billion), with local expenditures at 759 million manat ($446 million).

City and district revenues are expected at 16.9 billion manat ($9.9 billion), including 334 million manat ($196 million) for targeted budget funds, while local expenditures are 759 million manat ($446 million).

The portion of local revenues exceeding local expenditures to be transferred to centralized revenues is projected between 15.8 billion manat ($9.3 billion) and 847 million manat ($497 million).

The upper limits for 2026 state borrowing are set at two billion manat ($1.2 billion) domestically and six billion manat ($3.5 billion) externally, with state guarantees capped at three billion manat ($1.8 billion).

The budget deficit ceiling is 3.09 billion manat ($1.8 billion), to be financed from privatization and other sources, including domestic and foreign borrowing and the 2026 starting balance of the unified treasury account.

Excluding revenues of certain agencies, the 2026 consolidated budget deficit ceiling is set at 16.9 billion manat ($9.9 billion).

