Kapital Bank signs historic agreement with Mashreq Bank

One of the largest financial institutions in the country, Kapital Bank, has reached a new milestone in the international financial market by successfully signing the first syndicated loan agreement in its history. The signing ceremony of this landmark agreement took place on November 11, 2025, in Dubai, and was officially concluded by the executives of both financial institutions, with the organizational support of the leading Gulf-based bank – Mashreq Bank.

As part of this cooperation, Kapital Bank will attract a syndicated loan facility of USD 50 million.

The foundation of this partnership was laid during a series of targeted presentations held in the Gulf region in recent months. During visits to Doha and Dubai, a delegation from Kapital Bank, led by Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board Emin Mammadov, presented the bank’s strong financial performance, sustainable development strategy, and future investment plans to major financial institutions in the region.

The newly signed agreement represents a logical continuation of these successful engagements and further strengthens Kapital Bank’s reputation as a reliable and stable partner in the international financial market.

Following the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kapital Bank, Farid Huseynov, shared his thoughts on the agreement on the bank’s official social media channels, emphasizing the importance of this milestone: “This collaboration not only enhances our bank’s financial resilience but also opens up new international opportunities for Azerbaijan’s financial sector. As a key part of the Bir ecosystem, our goal is to elevate international partnerships to a new qualitative level. The attracted resources will be directed towards accelerating our country’s digital transformation and supporting projects that foster long-term, sustainable economic growth.”

