Bosnia’s ambassador presents embassy priorities in meeting with Norway’s FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Kingdom of Norway, Hoda Dedić, met with the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, Trend reports.

The meeting provided an opportunity to present the embassy’s priority activities and to discuss possibilities for further enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Dedić expressed her gratitude for Norway’s long-standing support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, highlighting its importance as one of the country’s largest bilateral donors. She especially thanked Norway for its support of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration efforts, as well as its contribution to strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, and overall stability.

The discussion also covered the role of the Bosnian community in Norway, which serves as an important link between the two countries. The Ambassador presented activities aimed at strengthening these ties, with the goal of increasing the diaspora’s involvement in the social and economic processes of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Minister Eide expressed interest in current political and social developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly in the context of marking the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement. He reaffirmed Norway’s continued support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s efforts on its path toward EU membership and emphasized the importance of regional stability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen their partnership, intensify cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and deepen the friendly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Kingdom of Norway.