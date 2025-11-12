Azerbaijan holds key position in region's economic and political processes - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan stands key participant in the regional economic and political processes, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev said in his article "30 years pass since the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

He noted that all large-scale projects successfully implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan make a significant contribution to the security and economic development of the region as a whole.

"As a result of the consistent and far-sighted policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, the number of countries wishing to establish relations with our country, whose influence in the international community has increased, and to develop these relations, is also increasing.

Azerbaijan has become a unique venue for a number of prestigious international events, global forums, and conferences. We can say that our country is an example in terms of hosting important events. One of such internationally significant events was the III CIS Games held in Azerbaijan from September 28 through October 8 this year.

In his speech at the narrow meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS States in Dushanbe, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, noted that such events strengthen friendship and cooperation within the CIS and beyond, and contribute to the strengthening of relations based on equality, mutual interests, and mutual respect.

It can be said with confidence that over the past five years, Azerbaijan has entered a completely new phase of its development. has entered the stage. Our state, which has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty by winning a historic Victory, is experiencing its powerful period, becoming stronger day by day under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

At a time when the world order is experiencing its difficult period and complex processes are taking place on the international level, Azerbaijan is continuously diversifying its relations and increasing the number of its partners among the countries of the world. Our country is an active participant and initiator of political dialogue, cooperation, and strategic partnerships on an international scale.

Overall, several important political events of 2025 once again showed that President Ilham Aliyev, being a leader loyal to the principles of statehood, has become a reliable partner in the international arena thanks to the foreign policy, diplomacy, and strategic views he has implemented based on national interests,'' he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel