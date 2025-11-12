Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 12 November 2025 15:32 (UTC +04:00)
Issues related to employment are top priority in the regions - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Issues related to employment are a top priority, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with newly appointed Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities, Trend reports.

“In Azerbaijan, in general, very large reforms have been carried out in recent years in the area of employment. The level of unemployment has decreased. However, it is also true that there are still migration trends from the regions towards Baku and other big cities. There are various reasons for that,” the head of state added.

