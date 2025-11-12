WB mission kicks off efforts to modernize Tajikistan’s statistical system

Photo: The Agency of Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 12. A World Bank mission has commenced work at the Agency of Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to support the implementation and monitoring of the National Statistical System Modernization Project (NSSMP), Trend reports via the agency.

The mission, headed by Project Manager Alisher Rajabov in collaboration with World Bank experts, commenced with a meeting with Jamshid Nurmahmadzoda, Director of the Agency of Statistics, to examine the project’s implementation progress, outline forthcoming tasks, and discuss the mission’s work program.

During the visit, the project team will also hold discussions with specialists from the Agency of Statistics and the Ministry of Finance, and familiarize themselves with the operations of local statistical agencies to study the modernization of the national statistical system.

The mission is scheduled to continue until November 14, focusing on advancing Tajikistan’s efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of its national statistics.