Iran expands its renewable energy generation capacity in Oct. 2025
Iran has nearly doubled its renewable energy electricity capacity, raising it to around 2,750 megawatts (MW), with plans to reach 7,000 MW by the end of the Iranian year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy